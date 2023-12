CHARLOTTE — One person has been shot in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning, according to reports from MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on The Plaza near Milton Road.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to this shooting.

Channel 9 has crews on the scene gathering more details.

