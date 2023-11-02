Local

One student hurt in school bus crash in Burke County, troopers say

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

Highway Patrol investigating crash invovling school bus in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash that injured a student in Burke County Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. on South Center Street near Old NC 10 Highway in Hildebran.

Troopers said an East Burke High School bus was at a stop sign before pulling into the path of a car, causing the wreck.

One of the 16 students on the bus was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

