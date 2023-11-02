One student hurt in school bus crash in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus crash that injured a student in Burke County Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. on South Center Street near Old NC 10 Highway in Hildebran.

Troopers said an East Burke High School bus was at a stop sign before pulling into the path of a car, causing the wreck.

One of the 16 students on the bus was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out for more details.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Bus carrying student-athletes causes several crashes on I-85 South in Cabarrus County

Bus carrying student-athletes causes several crashes on I-85 South in Cabarrus County

























©2023 Cox Media Group