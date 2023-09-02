One suffering life-threatening injuries from accident at Billy Graham, South Tryon intersection

CHARLOTTE — One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning accident in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirms.

The vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and South Tryon Street.

According to Google Maps traffic, there is still congestion at the intersection at the time this article was published.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD to learn what caused the accident.

