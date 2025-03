CHARLOTTE — One person was transported to a hospital after a Saturday night pedestrian-involved crash, MEDIC said,

MEDIC responded to a call about a pedestrian struck in southwest Charlotte around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

A patient was transported to Atrium CMC and treated for serious injuries, MEDIC said.

The crash occurred on the 4700 block of Old Pineville Road.

No further information has been provided.

