Cornelius Police bust major retail theft ring, recover $15,000 in stolen goods

CORNELIUS — On July 10, Cornelius Police executed a search warrant at 2114 Prospect Drive #A, Charlotte, as part of Operation: “Every Rose has Its Thorn,” targeting Tony Williams, 34, for his involvement in thefts exceeding $100,000.

Tony Williams (CPD)

The operation was a collaborative effort between the Cornelius Police Crime Reduction Unit and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, aimed at curbing organized retail theft in the Charlotte metropolitan area.

During the search, officers recovered approximately $15,000 in stolen property, a stolen vehicle, and a loaded firearm, Cornelius police said.

Williams has been charged with five counts of felony larceny. Additional warrants are pending for felony organized retail theft over $100,000 and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation lasted about a month and involved cooperation with numerous local retailers to identify and apprehend the suspect.

©2025 Cox Media Group