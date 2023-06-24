Organization provides free day of services to students, families, teachers

CHARLOTTE — Students, their families, and teachers in Mecklenburg County had the opportunity to get free access to important services all thanks to a women’s volunteer group.

Links Incorporated held a special Community Empowerment Day Friday at Marie G. Davis school in south Charlotte.

Novant Health offered mammograms.

There were also dental screenings and financial workshops, and more.

The group said it’s important to ensure all aspects of the community are healthy.

“When you think about you, the arts, national issues, international issues, and then health issues, they’re all intertwined into the agenda for our Community Empowerment Day,” said Deborah C. Thomas, the southern area program director.

There were 84 Links chapters from across the southern U.S. that were in town for a conference this weekend at the Charlotte Convention Center.

