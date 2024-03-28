Organizations in Mecklenburg Co. hold seminar to prevent child abuse

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and local groups are banding together to protect Mecklenburg County’s children.

On Thursday, different group members started the month early by planting pinwheels outside the county courthouse.

The pinwheels are part of a month-long campaign to push every person to take a more active role when it comes to preventing child abuse.

“The things that we convene to talk about every day in the courts, dear, we can’t have the conversations if we don’t think about children,” District Court Judge C. Renee Litte said. “They are not just the future; they are now, and they deserve safety, security, and possibility.

Children across Mecklenburg County will also learn lessons about how to spot abuse.

(WATCH BELOW: Director charged with child abuse after state shuts down Charlotte daycare)

Director charged with child abuse after state shuts down Charlotte daycare

©2024 Cox Media Group