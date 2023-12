MATTHEWS, N.C. — More than 1.000 people in Matthews are without power after an outage on Thursday morning.

The outage was first reported just after 8:15 a.m. for homes near Matthews Township Parkway near North Trade Street.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the outage.

All power is expected to be restored by 11:45 a.m.

