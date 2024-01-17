Outback Steakhouse, Mexican restaurant open at Riverbend Village

CHARLOTTE — Outback Steakhouse is the latest of several restaurants to join the lineup at Riverbend Village in northwest Charlotte.

The “Australian-spirited” steakhouse at 3812 Corning Place opened to the public on Tuesday at 4 p.m., according to its website and social media.

Also new to the center is Margaritas Mexican Kitchen & Bar, which opened a 3,345-square-foot restaurant at the center in December.

Outback and Margaritas follow breakfast and brunch spot First Watch, Nana Morrison’s Soul Food and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice in opening as part of Riverbend Village’s second phase.

