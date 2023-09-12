Outbound lanes of north Charlotte road closed due to diesel spill

CHARLOTTE — Two outbound lanes of a north Charlotte road have been closed due to a diesel spill Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The spill occurred on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road.

Police did not say what caused the spill.

Police said both outbound lanes will be closed as crews work to clean up the area.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

