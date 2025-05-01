Outdoor retailer sets opening for south Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Sierra wants to make the outdoors more accessible — at a discount.
Its first store in Charlotte — and North Carolina — opens at 8 a.m. on May 3. It is part of Carolina Pavilion, at 9555-B South Blvd.
Sierra signed a 10-year lease deal for a 19,928-square-foot space there. It has taken part of the former BuyBuy Baby space. The retailer is currently hiring full- and part-time employees.
The Wyoming-based retail concept offers high-quality active and outdoor products.
Read more here.
VIDEO: Walmart, other Gastonia stores targeted by digital thieves using skimmers
©2025 Cox Media Group