‘Outrageous’: Woman shocked to find her car had been stolen, used in hit-and-run involving officer

CHARLOTTE — Police pulled a driver over after spotting fake tags, then engaged in a chase when she fled, striking a police officer on Friday.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer conducted a traffic stop upon observing 20-year-old Emanii Hinson driving a Silver Nissan Altima with a tinted temporary tag filled out with pencil that police believed to be fake.

Upon pulling her over, the officer saw a bottle of tequila in the car, according to court documents. The officer asked her to step out of the car. She then locked the doors and drove off, striking an officer and dragging him a short distance.

Police chased the car. Officials said Hinson ran multiple red lights and stop signs.

The car’s owner spoke with Channel 9’s Eli Brand, who told her what had happened with her car.

She told Brand that the car had been stolen from a mechanic shop while it was having work done.

Though she is glad no one was killed, the car’s owner said she was shocked and upset to hear what had happened.

“Like you’re driving around in a stolen car that’s not yours,” she said. “Were they trying to run away from the officer? That’s outrageous.”

The officer was not taken to the hospital and only has scratches and bruises, according to police. But the car owner said the incident is still shocking.

“That’s a horrible thing to have someone’s property and you’re driving it around like it’s yours and you know it’s not,” she said. “That’s a complete violation.”

