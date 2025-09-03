Over 2,400 people show up to polls on Tuesday after slow start in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — More than 2,400 Charlotte voters cast their ballots on Tuesday during early voting, marking the highest turnout for a primary day since 2017, excluding 2019.

This surge in voter participation comes despite fewer voting sites being open compared to previous days in 2023.

The turnout exceeded any single day of early voting this year, highlighting a significant increase.

The notable turnout on Tuesday follows Channel 9’s reporting on Monday night regarding Charlotte’s previously dismal voter turnout. There were only around 1,000 people who had voted up to that point.

In 2019, a high-profile race contributed to increased voter engagement.

