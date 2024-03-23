Local

Over 60 artists to be showcased at art crawl in downtown Statesville

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A spring art crawl featuring over 60 artists will be held in Statesville Saturday afternoon.

The event is set to take place from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 50 different galleries, shops, and businesses scattered throughout the downtown area.

It is free and open to everyone.

To enhance your art crawl experience, a detailed program will be available at each location, to guide visitors to all the hotspots, as well as list participating artists.

A complimentary trolley will also be available to use for transportation.

Live music and a diverse array of food options will also be available.

