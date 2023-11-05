Overnight shooting near bar in east Charlotte leaves 1 hospitalized

CHARLOTTE — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. at 111 Eastway Drive, right at the intersection with North Tryon Street.

Maps show that La Zima Bar is located at that address.

Channel 9 asked CMPD whether the shooting happened at the bar and what led to it.

The person shot suffered life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear whether there are any suspects.

