Overnight shooting near bar in east Charlotte leaves 1 hospitalized

CHARLOTTE — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. at 111 Eastway Drive, right at the intersection with North Tryon Street.
Maps show that La Zima Bar is located at that address.
Channel 9 asked CMPD whether the shooting happened at the bar and what led to it.
The person shot suffered life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear whether there are any suspects.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
