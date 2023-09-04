Overnight shooting near Uptown leaves 1 hospitalized

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and hospitalized early Monday morning near Uptown in Charlotte.
MEDIC says the victim suffered a gunshot wound before 2:30 a.m. and was transported to an Atrium hospital.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Polk and Johnson Street, which is located in a residential area near I-277.
Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
