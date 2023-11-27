Overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on I-77 in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The incident began around 6:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-77 near Westinghouse Boulevard.

The Charlotte Fire Department said that while one lane of the ramp is open, the other is closed.

This closure is causing delays.

The fire department also said there was a minor leak of asphalt from the tractor-trailer, but it has been somewhat contained.

It is unclear when the lane will reopen.

VIDEO: 3 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer in Belmont, GEMS says

3 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer in Belmont, GEMS says









©2023 Cox Media Group