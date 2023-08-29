Paint spill leaves pink streak on I-485 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A tractor-trailer spilled hundreds of gallons of paint along the shoulder of Interstate 485 Tuesday in northwest Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department alerted about the paint spill, and Chopper 9 Skyzoom caught video of the paint lining the road.

Not to be confused with the influx of pink marketing for the new Barbie movie, a pink streak extended from the semi-trailer back about 100 feet. None of the paint was in a travel lane.

We don’t know what led to the spill yet.

One lane was shut down while crews worked to clean up the area.

