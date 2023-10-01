Panthers fall to Minnesota, drop to 0-4 in 2023

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers fell to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon inside Bank of America Stadium, 21-23.

The Panthers fall to 0-4 on the season. Minnesota held the Panthers scoreless in the second half. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 204 yards for Carolina.

The Panthers will play the Detroit Lions next week.

