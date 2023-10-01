Local

Panthers fall to Minnesota, drop to 0-4 in 2023

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Courtesy of: Getty Images)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers fell to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon inside Bank of America Stadium, 21-23.

The Panthers fall to 0-4 on the season. Minnesota held the Panthers scoreless in the second half. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 204 yards for Carolina.

ALSO READ: Relying on Andy Dalton’s arm helped the Panthers’ passing game but couldn’t avert an 0-3 start

The Panthers will play the Detroit Lions next week.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers DJ Chark’s music featured in ‘Madden NFL 24′)

Panthers DJ Chark's music featured in 'Madden NFL 24'

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read