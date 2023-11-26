Panthers fall to Titans, reach double-digit losses

CHARLOTTE — For the fifth straight season, the Carolina Panthers have double-digit losses.

The team is now 1–10 after losing a tight game to the Tennessee Titans (4–7) in Nashville on Sunday afternoon.

After the game, head coach Frank Reich didn’t hold back, acknowledging that this string of losses is frustrating, especially in games he believes they can win. Reich said that outlook doesn’t really fly with their current record; their only option now is to regroup.

With the Panthers trailing 7-3 late in the second quarter, the tide turned quickly three minutes before the half, when Titan’s Arden Key sacked Bryce Young, forcing a fumble, leading to a short field touchdown for the Titans that gave them a 14-3 lead with a few minutes to go before the half.

On the Panthers’ first drive of the second half, they showed signs of life, battling their way down the field and capping off an 11-play, nearly 7-minute drive with a Chuba Hubbard touchdown to cut the Titans’ lead in half.

That touchdown run made it 17-10, but that would be the final score, putting the Panthers in the loss column for the fourth game in a row.

After the game, Channel 9 sports reporter DaShawn Brown asked Reich how he plans to respond to the recent adversity.

“What are you going to do? You’re 1-10. Are you going to start feeling sorry for yourself?” Reich said, “You think something is going to magically fix everything? No, we lost a close football game today. These games are winnable, but the message doesn’t fly when you’re 1–10.”

Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble told Brown this is a trend the team doesn’t want to get used to.

“It’s frustrating to lose any game. Especially in a game, you think we could come out on top,” Tremble said. “It does hurt; it stings. But it hurts as a team; it stings together, not individually, and we all want that to just go away.”

Panther linebacker Frankie Luvu said both he and his teammates need to focus on what’s in their control and change their mindsets to start having a better outcome.

