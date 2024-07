CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers got back to work Wednesday with the team’s first day at training camp.

The plan is to spend the first eight practices installing a game plan and fine-tuning where the team is at.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown learned this new era in the team’s history is bringing new challenges.

VIDEO: Carolina Panthers to hold fan fest at Clemson University

Carolina Panthers to hold fan fest at Clemson University

©2024 Cox Media Group