Panthers guard Austin Corbett out for season; teams makes other roster moves

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers guard Austin Corbett will be out for the season with a knee injury suffered Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Corbett was hit in the knee and went down, but finished the game. He has been put on the IR. Corbett recently returned from a torn ACL, which was not involved in this injury.

Head Coach Frank Reich said Corbett is still consulting with doctors to figure out his next steps.

The Panthers also placed cornerback Dicaprio Bootle on IR after he suffered a knee injury.

On the bright side, Jeremy Chinn has been designated to return from IR, opening the window for him to practice for the next 21 days.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers drop home game to Cowboys falling to 1-9)

Panthers drop home game to Cowboys falling to 1-9

©2023 Cox Media Group