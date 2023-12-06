Panthers host 5th annual ‘Joy to the Carolinas’

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 4,000 people were treated to a special holiday experience, courtesy of the Carolina Panthers.

On Tuesday night, the team hosted its fifth annual “Joy to the Carolinas.” Families enjoyed the night at Carowinds’ WinterFest, getting showered with gifts, shoes, and winter coats.

The event was made possible by several organizations, including the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation and Coca-Cola. Nicole Tepper shared why the night meant so much.

“They see that they’re being seen and that they aren’t forgotten. That’s the most important thing,” she said. “They aren’t alone; there are people out there that really care.”

The children and families invited were picked through partnerships with schools and through the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation.

