Panthers JJ Jansen says interim head coach is ready to step up

CHARLOTTE — With all of the coaching shakeups by the Panthers, there are questions about what the rest of this season will look like.

Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor is stepping in as interim head coach for the final game after Frank Reich was fired before finishing a full season.

Channel 9′s sports reporter DaShawn Brown spoke with Panthers long-time long snapper JJ Jansen on why Tabor is equipped for the moment.

“Special teams coordinators -- much like head coaches -- have to figure out what’s going on on offense, what’s going on on defense, what’s going on on special teams,” Jansen said.

Since Jansen joined the Panthers in 2009, he has played under seven different coaches.

