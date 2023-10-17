Panthers OC named lead play-caller: ‘There’s no reward without the risk’

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will take over play-calling duties at a time when the organization is still looking for its first win of the season, and after struggles to deliver consistent performances on offense.

In a news conference Tuesday, Brown embraced the challenge telling reporters, “I don’t back down from anything, anybody.”

Instead, the 37-year-old resisted the idea of embracing the fear of failure, and leaned into faith that the process Panthers coaches have formulated will work.

“There’s no reward without the risk, that comes with this profession,” he said.

“I think it’s easy to lean into the fears of what if, what could go wrong, but I also lean into having a proactive approach about having faith in our process, in myself, who I’ve been built to be, but more importantly, who’s around me.”

Monday, Panthers head coach Frank Reich announced the change.

Thomas Brown has been an integral part of the Panthers offense from the day he was hired and said he has no intention of making radical changes to the scheme.

Brown also took the time to thank Reich, adding it’s not often an NFL coach will give up play-calling duties without being forced.

His first game as a play-caller will be against the Houston Texans, after the bye week.

