Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard optimistic after strong finish to 2024 season

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, aiming to kick off their season with a victory.

Running back Chuba Hubbard will once again be a key to success for the Panthers, as the team looks to build on the momentum from last season.

Hubbard recorded 250 carries for 1,195 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024.

“We got a taste of what we could be, but like I said, it was just a taste,” Hubbard said in an interview with Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown.

Hubbard expressed confidence in the team’s readiness.

“I think we’re ready for a spoonful now and get the full thing,” Hubbard said.

After the Panthers won two of their last three games to end last season, Hubbard thinks they are headed in the right direction.

