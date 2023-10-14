Panthers safety Sam Franklin Jr. talks about his football roots

CHARLOTTE — When you look up the greatest moments in Carolina Panthers history, four-year vet Sam Franklin Jr. will be right there.

He currently holds the franchise record for the longest interception return.

When he sat down with Channel 9′s Dashawn Brown, he revealed he’s come a long way from day one. Franklin started playing tackle football at 8 years old.

“I wanted all the smoke,” he said.

To Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, one of Franklin’s standout traits is that he stays ready.

“Hard work always pays off. That’s something my dad always texts me and always reminds me,” Franklin said.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Franklin shares more about his football roots and what’s behind his signature joy and energy.

(WATCH BELOW: Frankie Luvu: From undrafted free agent to captain of the Panthers defense -- Part 2)

Frankie Luvu: From undrafted free agent to captain of the Panthers defense -- Part 2





©2023 Cox Media Group