Paper Plane Deli and Market closing in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — A deli and market that opened in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood just as the COVID-19 pandemic was ramping up here is calling it quits in its current location.

Paper Plane Deli and Market announced on social media on Friday that it will close its space at 933 Louise Ave. on Sept. 30. That’s after it opened there in mid-March 2020, just days before pandemic-related shutdowns took place.

Its deli menu includes breakfast and lunch items, such as bagels, coffee, and a range of sandwiches. It also offers an assortment of local goods and produce in its market.

