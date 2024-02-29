Parent, child hit by car crossing road in Boone; child in critical condition

BOONE, N.C. — A child is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car on Wednesday evening, according to the Boone Police Department.

Police say it happened just before 7:30 p.m. near Blowing Rock Road and Rivers Street.

At the scene, officers learned a parent and a child were trying to cross Blowing Rock Road when they were hit by a car.

MEDIC took the child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he is currently in critical condition.

Police haven’t given any additional details about the crash. It’s not clear if they were in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The officers say the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

