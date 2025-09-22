Parents express frustration over denied entry to West Charlotte homecoming game

CHARLOTTE — Some parents told Channel 9 they bought tickets online before West Charlotte High School’s homecoming game.

But when they got to the gates, they said they were turned away.

In a video sent to Channel 9, a woman working the gate Friday night explained why some parents were refused entry.

An email from a viewer explains her side of the story. She claims people were unable to get in despite purchasing tickets in advance through the school’s digital ticket site.

Those who did get in waited in long lines while the school sold tickets at the door.

We talked to one parent in the West Charlotte car line Monday afternoon as she was listening to a call from the school’s principal, with his explanation of what happened. She said she did not want to be identified, but told us what happened was unfortunate.

“I just think they need to be true to it. It seemed like a money grab to me,” the parent said. “They knew the alumni would return and they would attend, and so they just kept selling tickets as long as they could sell ‘em.”

The school district sent us a statement with the transcript of that call. It said several people tried to jump over the fence, which caused security concerns. Therefore, several attendees were turned away. Additional law enforcement was called to clear the crowd. No injuries were reported.

Parents were even more frustrated by what were apparently plenty of empty seats on the visitor side.

The game was a blowout. West Charlotte beat West Meck 55-0.

The school’s statement mentioned other safety priorities, like students must be with a parent or guardian and fans have to stay in their seats during the game. We asked if any policies are new or changed because of this incident and whether those priorities apply just here or across the district. We’ll let you know when we hear back.

