Parents push for school principal’s contract to be renewed

ROCK HILL, S.C — Hundreds of people are pushing to have Principal Clayton Moton reinstated at Dutchman Creek Middle School in Rock Hill.

School board members voted last month against renewing his contract.

South Carolina reporter Tina Terry learned more than 1,200 people are pushing leaders to bring him back.

Parents and teachers said they do not understand why the veteran principal is being forced out.

“I was extremely surprised,” said parent Jason Hunsinger. “I immediately started looking up some data metrics, school report cards, to see why this could have happened.”

Hunsinger learned that Dutchman Creek Middle has an average overall rating on its school report card and a higher score than other middle schools.

He said Moton is doing a good job.

“Everything I’ve seen points to the fact that he’s a great leader,” Hunsinger said.

So he was puzzled why the principal’s contract wasn’t renewed for the next school year despite the interim superintendent recommending its approval.

“The superintendent voted yes, however they said no,” Hunsinger said. “I feel the community deserves some transparency into why that decision was made.”

Teachers and parents rallied behind the principal on Tuesday at a school board meeting.

“He’s our leader and he will always be our leader,” someone in attendance said.

“He’s the heart and soul of this district so you need to make sure you rescind your vote,” another said.

More than 1,200 people signed the online petition demanding leaders to reconsider the vote.

“I think they’ll come to the right conclusion and do the right thing,” Hunsinger said.

The school board chair said she can’t comment on a human resources matter.

She said a board member would have to make a motion for the issue to be reconsidered.

A spokesperson for the district said in part, “We value and respect the voices of our community and public input is important.”

