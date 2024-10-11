Pastor from Rocky Mount brings relief to residents who lost cars in Hurricane Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Helene didn’t only destroy roads and homes, but it left countless cars across western North Carolina mangled and undrivable.

Now, one pastor is stepping in to help.

Lin Robinson of Rocky Mount started a ministry called “Sow It, Don’t Sell It” and people donate their used cars to those in need. With so many cars flung by the flood, he thought his ministry could shine in these mountains.

“We can come back and bring a little ray of hope, bring a tiny ray of hope to somebody that don’t even have socks and shoes to put on,” Robinson told WSB-TV Reporter Bryan Mims.

