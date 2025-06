CHARLOTTE — Some employees with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are about to receive a pay bump.

The School Board voted 7 to 1 Monday night to approve changes to the salary schedules for instructional specialists.

This means they will not have a teacher contract, which would allow them a pay bump every year based on experience.

The pay increase takes effect on July 1.

