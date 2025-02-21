Pedestrian crossing to change near Morehead Street light rail tracks

CHARLOTTE — A South End pedestrian crossing near the light rail tracks will be reconfigured in order to get ready for a massive influx of people.

Last month, Channel 9 reported that after years of delays, the city finalized a construction contract for the Rail Trail pedestrian bridge over Interstate 277.

The city says the bridge will increase the number of bikers and walkers crossing the Blue Line near Morehead Street.

The city plans to add audible warnings, flashing lights and reconfigure the crossing into a “Z” design in order to warn walkers and bikers of approaching light rail vehicles.

The project is expected to be finished in 2026.

