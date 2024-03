LENOIR, N.C. — Two vehicles hit and killed a pedestrian overnight, Lenoir police announced on Friday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Wilkesboro Road and Hibriten Drive.

Deshon Chester was trying to cross the road and stopped in the middle turn lane when he was hit by an SUV.

The impact knocked him into the eastbound lanes where he was struck a second time.

No one is facing charges.

