Pedestrian dies days after being struck on southeast Charlotte road, police say

CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian, Mauricio Perez-Hernandez, died Monday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing E. Independence Boulevard in Charlotte on March 1.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:26 p.m. when Perez-Hernandez, 30, was hit by a 2019 Mercedes Benz Sprinter van driven by David Queen, 71. Perez-Hernandez was crossing outside of a designated crosswalk, and impairment was a contributing factor for him.

Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene near the 7400 block of E. Independence Boulevard.

Upon arrival, they found Perez-Hernandez unresponsive in the roadway. The driver of the van was not injured and refused medical treatment at the scene. Investigators determined that the driver had the right-of-way and was neither speeding nor impaired at the time of the collision.

Perez-Hernandez was transported to Novant Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Despite medical efforts, he was pronounced deceased on Monday.

The investigation by CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit highlights the dangers of crossing streets outside of designated crosswalks, especially when impairment is involved. The driver was found not at fault in the incident.

