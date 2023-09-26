Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Chester County, troopers say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Chester County Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Highway 97 near Brooks Road.

Troopers said a 2003 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Highway 97 when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the highway. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was unharmed, according to troopers.

Troopers have not yet disclosed whether charges will be filed against the driver.

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck, shot in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

Pedestrian struck, shot in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says













©2023 Cox Media Group