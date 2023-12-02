Pedestrian hit, killed in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person has died after being hit by a car in southeast Charlotte on Saturday.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of East Independence Blvd.

MEDIC pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the identity of the driver.

It is unknown if the driver will face charges.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

