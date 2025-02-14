Pedestrian hit, seriously hurt in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian was hit and seriously injured in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

According to MEDIC, the collision happened near Woodlawn Road and Selwyn Avenue.

MEDIC said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, was being treated for serious injuries and transported to Atrium CMC.

We’re working to learn more details.

This is developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

