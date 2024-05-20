Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit on busy Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle.

MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one person had “life-threatening injuries” after being hit on Park Road between Holmes Drive and Heather LAne.

It happened just after 4 p.m., and part of Park Road was blocked for about 30 minutes due to the crash.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department patrol units blocking a lane near an SUV.

MEDIC didn’t give information about the victim.

We’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

