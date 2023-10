CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian was hit by a car in northwest Charlotte on Saturday.

MEDIC transported the individual to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Wildwood Road.

Police have not released the driver or pedestrian’s identity.

It is unknown if the driver will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

