Pedestrian killed on interstate, I-85 shut down as NCSHP investigates

CHARLOTTE — A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-85 Southbound right by the interchange with I-485 on Monday morning, causing major delays into Charlotte.

Around 5 a.m., law enforcement officials responded to the busy interchange for reports of a person hit.

By 5:45 a.m., MEDIC confirmed the accident was deadly.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol shut down I-85 going towards Uptown to investigate the death.

Traffic was rerouted at the Concord Mills Exit. CMPD asked drivers to avoid the area for the morning commute.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation expects the highway to be shut down at mile marker 48 until 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

