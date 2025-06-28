Pedestrian killed in Lincoln County crash, NCSHP says

IRON STATION, N.C. — One person was killed in a pedestrian-involved crash in Lincoln County, North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said.

The crash occurred on NC 27 near Long Circle just before 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Troopers responded and found that a 2013 Toyota Sienna had struck a pedestrian while traveling east.

The pedestrian, 73-year-old Maudie Rhinehart, died at the scene. The Toyota driver, 29-year-old Amanda Lynn Allen, sustained no injuries.

Investigators said that speed and impairment have not been determined to be contributing factors. Rhinehart was wearing dark clothing while walking the unlit road, reports said.

No charges will be filed, according to troopers.

