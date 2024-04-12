Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by car in Huntersville, MEDIC says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Huntersville, first responders said Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Beatties Ford Road, north of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said one victim was hospitalized. The extent of their injuries wasn’t made available.

It’s not clear what led to the crash at this time.

We’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

