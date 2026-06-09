Pedestrian struck, hurt in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a west Charlotte pedestrian crash Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. along Glenwood Drive at Fairground Street.

All lanes of Glenwood Drive were temporarily blocked due to the crash.

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MEDIC said one person was hurt, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the victim and if anyone will be charged.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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