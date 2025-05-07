Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Uptown Charlotte.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near E. Trade and N. Tryon streets, according to Channel 9’s Mark Taylor. The southbound lanes were blocked at the intersection while first responders were attending to the victim.

MEDIC said the patient had minor injuries.

It’s not clear if the driver involved will be cited for the crash.

(VIDEO: Car crashes into Ballantyne Jewelers’ entrance; repairs could take months)

Car crashes into Ballantyne Jewelers’ entrance; repairs could take months

©2025 Cox Media Group