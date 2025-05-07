Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Uptown Charlotte.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near E. Trade and N. Tryon streets, according to Channel 9’s Mark Taylor. The southbound lanes were blocked at the intersection while first responders were attending to the victim.
UPDATE: All CLEAR now on Tryon St. at Trade St. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic https://t.co/qa81xSaf7o— Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) May 7, 2025
MEDIC said the patient had minor injuries.
It’s not clear if the driver involved will be cited for the crash.
