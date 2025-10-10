Permits filed for first project at Iron District

CHARLOTTE — The master developer for the Iron District has filed permits for the first project at the massive mixed-use development on the edge of uptown.

Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co., on Oct. 1, filed a land development construction plan with the city of Charlotte for multifamily and retail development on a 4.2-acre site bounded by Cast Iron Court, South Cedar Street, West Morehead Street and South Clarkson Street.

The plan calls for a six-story, 278-unit apartment building with a parking structure as well as 24,333 square feet of retail development.

Additional project details and a construction timeline were not immediately available. The Charlotte Business Journal reported earlier this year that the first phase was in the preliminary design and approval phase, and construction could begin in early 2026.

