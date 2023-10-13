Person accidentally shoots themself at CMPD training academy

CHARLOTTE — Someone shot themself accidentally at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Academy Friday, police confirmed to Channel 9.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. at the academy, which is on Shopton Road West.

Police said the person’s injuries weren’t serious.

Authorities did not specify who the person was or what led up to the shooting. However, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it did not involve their agency.

Channel 9 is working to learn more, including which agency was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Doorbell cam sheds some light on shooting that injured teen)

Doorbell cam sheds some light on shooting that injured teen





©2023 Cox Media Group