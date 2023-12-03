Person County man missing from Charlotte bus station

CHARLOTTE — A man from Person County was last seen at a Charlotte Greyhound Bus Station, and he is now considered missing as of Dec. 3.

Fred Fitzgerald Kelly may be headed to Raleigh. He is 58 years old, white, stands at 5 feet 11 inches, and weights 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, jeans, a leather jacket, grey Reebok sneakers, and dark-frame glasses, according to the alert issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

A picture of Kelly was not released in the alert.

He may suffer from a cognitive impairment.

The alert listed a vehicle description, but it is unclear whether Kellly may be driving it. It is a silver 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with a North Carolina license plate HHS4448.

Anyone with information about Kelly is asked to call K Morris at the Person County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 597-0500.

