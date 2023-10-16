Person killed by vehicle in University City, Mallard Creek Church Road shut down

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed by a vehicle in the University City area of Charlotte Monday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Monday, two hours after a pedestrian was killed in a separate incident less than a mile away on I-85 southbound.

MEDIC originally told Channel 9 the patient was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, CMPD updated us that the victim died from their injuries.

Mallard Creek Church Road at Mallard Glen is shut down while law enforcement officials investigate.

Charlotte Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area during their morning commute.

UPDATE: Now Mallard Creek Church Rd. is CLOSED east of I-85 at Mallard Glen Dr. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic https://t.co/HDmq1LSYpf — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) October 16, 2023

Channel 9 reached out to multiple agencies to learn when Mallard Creek Church Road will open again and for an update on the victim’s status.

