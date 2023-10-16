Local

Person killed by vehicle in University City, Mallard Creek Church Road shut down

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FILE - CMPD

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed by a vehicle in the University City area of Charlotte Monday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Monday, two hours after a pedestrian was killed in a separate incident less than a mile away on I-85 southbound.

EARLIER: Pedestrian killed on interstate, I-85 shut down as NCSHP investigates

MEDIC originally told Channel 9 the patient was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, CMPD updated us that the victim died from their injuries.

Mallard Creek Church Road at Mallard Glen is shut down while law enforcement officials investigate.

Charlotte Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area during their morning commute.

>>> OPEN FOR ALTERNATE ROUTES FROM TRAFFIC TEAM 9

Channel 9 reached out to multiple agencies to learn when Mallard Creek Church Road will open again and for an update on the victim’s status.

This is developing; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Troopers searching for hit and run suspect in Catawba County)

Troopers searching for hit and run suspect in Catawba County

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read